75% of ‘Mann ki Baat’ listeners are youth who contribute the maximum inputs, says Modi

New Delhi, July 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he was happy to note that his monthly radio address Mann ki Baat was drawing the attention of the youth, who contribute the maximum inputs for the programme.

Delivering the 79th episode of the talk over All India Radio (AIR), the Prime Minister quoted a study commissioned by MyGov, a platform to build partnership between the citizens and the Government, focusing primarily on people who send messages and suggestions. Close to 75% of these people were found to be below the age of 35, meaning thereby that the suggestions of the youth power of India are steering Mann ki Baat.

“I view this as a very good indicator. Mann Ki Baat is a medium that has positivity, sensitivity. In Mann Ki Baat, we talk about positive things. its character is collective,” he said.

“This activism for positive thoughts and suggestions in the youth delights me. I am happy also about the opportunity that I get through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to know of the minds of the youth.

“Suggestions received from you are the real strength of ‘Mann Ki Baat’. These suggestions that express the diversity of India spread the fragrance of service and sacrifice of Indians in all the four directions, inspire one and all through the innovation of our toiling youth. We are not able to discuss all of them, but I do send many of them to related departments so that further work can be done on them,” he added.

In this context, he referred to the efforts of Saayee Praneeth, a software engineer from Andhra Pradesh who utilised his keen interest in meteorology to purchase weather data from different sources, analyses the information and convey the necessary information through various media platforms to the farmers in the local language.

“Besides weather updates, Praneeth ji also gives guidance to people about what they should do in different climatic conditions... Especially how to be safe from floods or how to avoid storm or lightning.”

The Prime Minister also talked about Isaak Munda, who used to be a daily wage earner before becoming an internet sensation through his YouTube channel. In his videos, he shows the local dishes, traditional ways of cooking, his village, his lifestyle, family and food habits. His journey as a YouTuber began in March 2020 when he posted a video related to Pakhal, the famous local dish of Odisha. Since then, he has posted hundreds of videos.

“This effort of his is different for many reasons. Specially because through this, people living in cities get a chance to watch the lifestyle about which they do not know much. Isaak Munda ji is celebrating by blending culture and cuisine equally and inspiring us, too,” Modi said.

About technological advancements, he referred to a start-up by an alumnus of IIT Madras that made a 3D-printed house. “There was a time when it would take years to complete even a minor construction. But today due to technology the situation is changing in India. Some time ago we had launched a Global Housing Technology Challenge to invite such innovative companies from all over the world. We gave it the name Light House Projects.

“For now, work on Light House Projects is on at a fast pace at six different locations in the country. Modern technology and innovative methods are used in these Light House Projects. This reduces the duration of construction. The houses are more durable, economical and comfortable. Recently, through drones, I also reviewed these projects and saw live their work progress,” he added.

Referring to the large-heartedness of the people during crisis situations like the COVID pandemic, he said Sanjay Rana, who runs a food stall and sells Chole-Bhature on his cycle has statted giving chole-bhature free to those who had got themselves vaccinated against COVID following a suggestion by his daughter Riddhima and niece Riya.

Similarly, in Coonoor Tamil Nadu, a café owner, Radhika Shastri, has started the AmbuRx (Amburex) project to provide easy transport for the treatment of patients in hilly areas. She raised the money for purchasing six autorickshaws through crowdfunding and converted them to ambulances. These are now being used in the remote areas of the Nilgiri hills. The AmbuRx are equipped with a stretcher, oxygen cylinder, First Aid Box and other things.

He also urged the listeners to cheer for India at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo. Delivering the address on the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, he said the Kargil war was a symbol of the bravery and patience on the part of India’s Armed Forces. On August 15, the country will also enter the 75th year of Independence.

Referring to new ventures, he said while Himachal Pradesh was famous for its apples, Ukhrul district in Manipur was catching up. To learn apple farming, these people have taken formal training by going to Himachal. One of these is T S Ringphami Young. An aeronautical engineer, he along with his wife T S Angel has grown apples. Similarly, Avungshee Shimre Augasteena too has an apple orchard. She had quit her job in Delhi to return to her village to start apple cultivation.

In the tribal communities, Ber fruit has always been very popular. Its cultivation has increased especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Bikramjit Chakma, 32, from Unakoti, Tripura, has not only earned profit by starting Ber cultivation, he was also motivating other people. The state government has also come forward to help such people by starting special nurseries.

“Innovation is happening in agriculture, so creativity is also being witnessed in the by-products of agriculture. In LakhimpurKheri in Uttar Pradesh, women are being trained to make fibre from waste banana stems. Prepared by cutting the stem with the help of a machine, the fibre is like jute or flax. Handbags, mats, rugs, many things are made from this fibre. The women are able to earn Rs 400 to 600 per day," he said.

Delicious dishes like dosa and gulab jamun are also being made from banana flour by women in Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada districts of Karnataka. This endeavour also began in the coronavirus period. These women not only prepared things like dosa, gulab jamun from banana flour, they also shared their pictures on social media. When more people came to know about the banana flour, its demand also increased and so did the income of these women. Like Lakhimpur Kheri, here, too, women are leading this innovative idea, he added.

