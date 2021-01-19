75% marks in class 12 eligibility criteria under JEE (Main) 21-22 waived

New Delhi, January 19, 2021

The Ministry of Education today decided to waive the 75% marks (in class 12 exam) eligibility criteria under Joint Entrance Examination (Main) for the next academic year 2021-2022 in respect of NITs, IIITs, SPAs and other CFTIs that grant admission based on JEE scores.

The admission to various Undergraduate (UG) programmes of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology (IIEST), Shibpur (West Bengal) and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs - excluding IITs) are made based on rank/merit secured by the candidates in Joint Entrance Examination (Main) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The candidates should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th Class examination or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th Class exam conducted by the respective Boards to qualify for admission in these institutes. For SC/ST students, the qualifying mark in 12th Class exam will be 65%.

While declaring the date of JEE (Advanced) exam, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced waiver of the 75% marks (in class 12th exam) eligibility criteria for admissions to the academic year 2021-2022.

The syllabus of JEE and NEET will remain unchanged for the year 2021. However, unlike previous years, this year the candidates will have options to answer the questions in JEE and NEET Examinations.

The syllabus for JEE (Main 2021) will remain the same as the previous year. But students will be given the choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics). In JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions all of which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics).

The exact pattern for NEET (UG) 2021 is yet to be announced. However, given the reduction of the syllabus by some boards across the country, the NEET (UG) 2021 question paper will also have options on the lines of JEE (Main).

