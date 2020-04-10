70 more positive cases found in Gujarat; two deaths

Gandhinagar, April 10, 2020

The continued intensified surveillance and testing for the coronavirus in the 24 hotspots declared in Gujarat's five major cities yielded 70 more positive cases on Friday evening with a total of 116 positive cases registered in the state, following aggressive testing by the authorities.

Gujarat has now a total of 378 positive cases and 19 deaths.

Ahmedabad once again had the major chunk of cases spread in the state, with more than half of Gujarat's total positive cases.

On Friday evening, the intensified surveillance and testing detected 70 new positive cases, in addition to morning's 46. Out of the 70, Ahmedabad had 44, Vadodara had 20 and in Bharuch and Surat, 3 more positive cases were found.

Now Gujarat has a total of 378 positive cases where Ahmedabad has the maximum number of cases 197, followed by Vadodara 59, Surat 27, Bhavnagar 22, Rajkot 18, Gandhinagar and Patan 14 each, Bharuch 7, Kutch 4, Porbandar 3, Mehsana, Chotta Udepur and Gir-Somnath 2 each and Panchmahal, Jamnagar, Morbi, Sabarkantha, Dahod and Anand one each.

"Once again we say that this is nothing to be worried about, as aggressive testing is been carried out and we were expecting a large number of positive cases coming out. The decision of going for intensive testing on a campaign mode was taken four days ago by the high powered committee chaired by the Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani," said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat.

"Compared to the testing we are carrying out, the number of positive cases is far less. Out of the total 539 cases checked for corona in Ahmedabad, there were only 44 cases positive. Similarly in other cities also the number is quite less compared to the total tests carried out," added Ravi.

"In the last 24 hours, we had 1,519 persons for the testing, where 116 have been found positive, 1,300 negative and 103 are pending," added Ravi.

The health authorities have tested a total of 7,718 samples out of which 378 are positive, 7,237 negative and 103 cases are pending.

"Out of the total 326 active cases, the condition of 323 is stable, they are on normal air or simple oxygen, whereas the condition of three is critical and they are on ventilator," added Ravi.

Three positive patients were discharged on Friday. A total of 33 patients have been discharged till date. On Friday, a Gandhinagar female (32) and another female (59) were discharged from the SVP hospital in Ahmedabad, while a male (66) was discharged from GMERS Hospital Gotri.

"The total number of people quarantined in the state is 12,352, where 11,015 are home quarantined, 1,170 in government facilities and 167 in private facilities," added Ravi.

IANS