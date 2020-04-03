7-year-old among new Gujarat COVID-19 cases, toll touches 8

Gandhinagar, April 3, 2020

A 78-year-old man from Godhra died on Friday due to coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, taking the death toll in Gujarat to 8. Till Friday, a total of 95 persons were found positive in the state, including a seven-year-old among the new cases.

The man from Panchmahals was admitted in the Savita Hospital, Vadodara after being infected by COVID-19.

Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, told the media: "The deceased patient was also comorbid with ailments like hypertension and lung disease. With this, the total number of deaths due to coronavirus is 8 in the state. Seven more positive cases have been found, which are all from Ahmedabad."

"A female (60), a male (35), female (30) and a 7-year-old girl, all from a single family have been found positive from Bhanderi Pol in Kalupur area of Ahmedabad, all of them getting infected from a single source. A 68-year-old male from Kalupur with a travel history to Delhi has also been found positive. All of them are admitted in the SVP Hospital. A male (62) and another male (17) both from Bapunagar are admitted in the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital," she said.

This takes the total number of positive cases in Gujarat to 95. The highest number of cases registered are in Ahmedabad -38, followed by Surat -12, Gandhinagar -11, Rajkot -10, Vadodara -9, Bhavnagar -7, Porbandar -3, Gir Somnath -2, and one each in Kutch, Mehsana and Panchmahals (the deceased).

"Out of the total patients admitted, the condition of 75 is stable and only 2 are critical, who are on ventilator. We have taken total 1,944 samples for testing out of which 1,847 have been found negative, 95 positive and 2 are pending," added Ravi.

"We are also planning to increase the number of testing for the virus, especially in the cluster found in the state under the Cluster Containment Strategy," added Ravi.

The Secretary also said that even though the situation did not demand and there was adequate stock of ventilators in the state, the administration was preparing itself for the worst situation and procedures were on the way for that.

"We have placed an order to procure 150 ventilators and planning is going on for procuring 1,000 ventilators. Yesterday we received 43 ventilators from the central government under the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to be set up at Rajkot. The Union Government has given the permission to utilise them in special COVID-19 hospitals set up across the state," added Ravi.

"The total number of people quarantined in the state is 16,015, of whom 14,868 are home quarantined, 880 are in government facilities and 267 arein private facilities. A total of 418 FIRs have been filed for violation of quarantine in the state," added Ravi.

