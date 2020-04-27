J&K: 7 hurt in explosion at Kulgam encounter site

Srinagar, April 27, 2020

At least seven people, including six children, were injured after an unexploded shell went off at Lower-Munda Qazigund in Kulgam in south Kashmir, the spot of an encounter where three militants were killed by the security forces on Monday morning.

The explosion took place just after people of the surrounding areas went to the encounter site after it got over and the security forces had left the spot.

The injured have been moved to the hospital.

The police have started investigation and are looking into the nature of the leftover explosive that went off and caused the injuries.

IANS