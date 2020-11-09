7 dead, 4 injured in MP road mishap

Satna (Madhya Pradesh), November 9, 2020

Seven members of a family were killed on Monday morning and four others injured when an SUV they were travelling in collided with a truck in Satna district.

The victims were returning after attending a condolence meeting in Panna district when their Balero was hit by the speeding truck at the Rerua turn. Following the accident, the truck driver escaped after leaving the vehicle behind, the police said.

Nagod police station incharge RP Singh told IANS that all seven dead were residents of Rewa district. He said the four injured were rushed to a hospital.

