61.1% turnout in 3rd phase of J&K Panch bye-elections

Jammu, December 5, 2020

State Election Commissioner (SEC) K. K. Sharma on Saturday said that 61.1 per cent and 49.25 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third phase of bye-elections for vacant Panch and Sarpanch positions in Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

The SEC said that bye-elections for vacant Panch seats were held in 327 constituencies in the third phase.

A total of 31,844 electors (including 16,600 males and 15,244 females), out of 52,118, exercised their right to franchise in the 3rd phase of Panch bye-elections, polling for which began at 7 am and ended at 2 pm.

Sharma said that Jammu division recorded 79.47 per cent and Kashmir division recorded 59.63 per cent voter turnout during the 3rd phase of Panch bye-elections.

Regarding vacant Sarpanch constituencies, 49.25 per cent polling was registered during the 3rd phase in 66 constituencies in which a total of 39,852 electors (including 21,307 males and 18,545 females), out of 80,913, voted to choose their representatives.

Besides, 74.74 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division where as 42.57 per cent voting was recorded in Kashmir division.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar district recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.55 per cent for Panch by-elections followed by Rajouri with 88.29 per cent and Ramban with 86.10 per cent.

Similarly, Kulgam district topped the voter turnout in Kashmir division with 77.11 per cent followed by Budgam with 74.21 per cent and Bandipora with 64.88 per cent.

IANS