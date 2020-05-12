6,037 Indians return home in 31 flights in first five days of Vande Bharat Mission

New Delhi, May 12, 2020

As many as 6037 Indians have been flown back to their homeland in 31 inbound flights operated by national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express under the Vande Bharat Mission in the first five days of the Vande Bharat Mission beginning May 7.

The Government of India launched the mission, one of the largest initiatives to repatriate stranded Indians from abroad, on May 7.

Air India will operate 42 flights and Air India Express 24 to 12 countries -- USA, UK Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Philippines, UAE and Malaysia -- to repatriate 14,800 Indians in the first phase.

An official press release said each and every function in this massive air evacuation mission strictly adheres to the safety and hygiene protocol laid down by the Government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Air India have left no stone unturned to prioritize the safety of passengers, the crew and the ground handling staff in this missin.

"Extensive and meticulous safety arrangements are made in accordance to government guidelines," the release added.

