6 die in car accident in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu

Chennai, July 16, 2020

Six persons including a three-year-old girl died when the car in which there were travelling veered off the road and fell into a ditch on Thursday morning in Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu, police said.

Two injured children have been admitted to hospital.

The car, which was coming from Tirunelvelli district to Chennai, veered off the road near Tindivanam after the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle.

The dead include the driver and five others.

The Villupuram police is investigating the case.

IANS