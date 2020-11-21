57 trainees at National Academy of Administration test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi, November 21, 2020

As many as 57 officer trainees at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) at Mussoorie in Uttarakhand -- a premier training institute for the civil services in India -- have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) since yesterday, official sources said today.

The infected persons are part of the 428 officer trainees who are on the campus for the 95th Foundation Course for new entrants to the Civil Services.

The academy conducts a common Foundation Course for entrants to the All India Services; Indian Foreign Service; Group ‘A’ services of the Union and the Royal Bhutan Service followed by professional training for the regular recruits of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and members of the Royal Bhutan Service.

The Academy also conducts in-service and Mid-Career Training Programmes (MCTPs) for members of the IAS and Induction Training Programme for officers promoted to the IAS from State Civil Services.

"The Academy is taking every measure to break the chain of Covid-19 spread in consonance with the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the District Administration, Dehradun," an official press release said.

All Officer Trainees who tesed positive have been quarantined in a dedicated Covid Care Centre. Since November 20, the Academy has conducted more than162 RT-PCRtests in coordination with District Authorities, the release said.

"The Academy has decided to conduct all activities, including training, online till the midnight of 03.12.2020. The protocols relating to social distancing, frequent hand wash and wearing of mask are being strictly followed by the Officer Trainees and staff members.

"Food and other necessities are being delivered to the Officer Trainees in their hostels by staff who are equipped adequately in protective gear," the release added.

