50,000 kgs of stale fish seized and destroyed in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, April 9, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that, in the past one week, 50,000 kgs of stale fish that was being taken for sale across the state has been confiscated and destroyed.

"Strict vigil is being maintained on this front and we have now come to hear that people are trying to bring in through the sea. We are maintaining strict vigil on that front and such actions will be taken seriously... violators will face heavy fines and prosecution," he told the media here.

He said there are reports that fisherwomen have a problem to make their purchases from fish landing centres and from now on, it will be ensured that they are able to do that, while ensuring that social distancing is maintained.

IANS