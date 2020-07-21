5 of Bihar family die in gas cylinder blast

Purnia (Bihar), July 21, 2020

Five of a family, including a toddler, died in a fire caused by a gas cylinder blast in Bihar's Purnia district. Two more were seriously injured in the blaze, said police on Tuesday.

According to the police, food was being prepared in Akhilesh Yadav's home in Gwalgaon on Monday night, when a leak in the cylinder caught fire. Hearing the sound of the blast, the other members of the family ran towards the spot where all of them were caught in the blaze.

In this incident, three-year-old Preeti died at the spot, while the rest were taken to the Purnia Sadar Hospital for treatment with the help of the villagers. In the hospital, four more succumbed to the burn injuries.

IANS