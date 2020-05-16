5 migrant workers killed as truck overturns in MP

Bhopal, May 16, 2020

Five migrant workers died in an accident on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh when the truck they were travelling in overturned on the Sagar-Chhatarpur road. Another 18 persons got injured in the incident.

According to police, on Saturday morning the cargo truck was going from Sagar to Chhatarpur. The driver lost control of the vehicle near Semra Bridge and it overturned there. The accident took place under the Bakswaha police station area of Chhatarpur district.

Five labourers died on the spot while 18 laborers have been injured in the accident. These labourers were going from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh. The injured have been admited to a hospital in Banda, the police said.

IANS