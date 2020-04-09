4th COVID-19 death in J&K, positive cases surge to 159

Jammu, April 9, 2020

A 65-year old woman died yesterday of coronavirus infection as the death toll rose to four in Jammu & Kashmir.

Doctors said a 65-year-old woman belonging to Udhampur district was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu after she complained of breathlessness and chest pain.

"The woman died yesterday. She had tested positive for COVID-19 infection," doctors at the hospital said.

This is the first COVID-19 death in J&K and the first in the Jammu division. Doctors said the body of the deceased would be handed over after completing the formalities laid down by the protocol.

With this, the number of positive cases has risen to 159 in J&K.

Yesterday, J&K recorded the highest number of positive cases in a single day as 34 new cases surfaced.

Six patients have completely recovered while four have died. Thus the number of active cases in J&K is 149 out of whom 27 are in the Jammu division and 122 are in Kashmir division.

