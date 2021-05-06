419 oxygen concentrators being sold at high rates seized in Delhi

New Delhi, May 6, 2021

The Delhi Police said on Thursday that it has seized 419 concentrators being sold at exorbitant rates online as part of the strict action being taken against people indulging in blackmarketing of such essential products amidst the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi Atul Bhatia said that, during area patrolling, the police saw that Nege Ju Restaurant and Bar, located in the Central Market in Lodhi Colony, was open and some suspicious activity was going on.

"After searching the restaurant, one person was found sitting on a laptop and he was getting orders online for oxygen concentrators by Xpect Everything online portal and on searching the restaurant premises, a total of 32 boxes of oxygen concentrators having capacity of 9 litres and 5 litres each and one box of thermal scanner and another box containing N95 masks were found," he said.

Bhatia said that after verification it was found that the owner of the restaurant and bar was a person called Navneet Kalra.

He said that a case was registered under several sections of IPC, Essential Commodities Act and Epidemic Diseases Act and four accused persons -- Gaurav, Satish Sethi, Vikrant and Hitesh -- were taken into custody.

Bhatia said that on detailed interrogation, the accused persons disclosed about their warehouse is in Khullar Farm, Mandi Village.

"On further investigation, a search was conducted and 387 more units of Oxygen Concentrators were recovered which were being sold at exorbitant rates in black market," he said, adding that invoices of these oxygen concentrators being sold at more than Rs 70,000 were also recovered.

He said that stickers of MRP indicating high prices were seized.

The official said that a total recovery of 419 oxygen concentrators was made.

Detailed investigation is being carried out and efforts are being made to recover more concentrators and nab more offenders who are behind this blackmarketing racket, he added.

IANS