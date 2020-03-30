4 Lucknow hotels acquired, turned into quarantine centres

Lucknow, March 30, 2020

The Lucknow administration, on Monday, acquired four luxury hotels, which would serve as the quarantine centres for medical and para-medical staff involved in treating corona patients.

The hotels that have been acquired are Hyatt, Mariott, Piccadilly and Lemon Tree.

Hotel Hyatt and Mariott will be reserved for the staff of Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute while Piccadilly and Lemon Tree will be for the staff of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences. The hotels are in proximity to the two institutes.

Both the medical institutes had asked the state government to provide a quarantine facility for its staff that is working in shifts and batches.

Meanwhile, the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan and Avadh Shilp Gram have also been acquired for migrant workers who are in the state capital.

NNN