32 children awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021

New Delhi, January 24, 2021

As many as 32 children have been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 for their exceptional abilities and outstanding achievements in areas such as innovation, scholastics, sports, arts & culture, social service and bravery.

The awardee children are from 32 districts of 21 States and Union Territories.

The awards include seven in the field of art & culture, nine for innovation, five for scholastic achievements, seven for sports, three for bravery and one for social service.

Commending the young achievers, President Ram Nath Kovind said in a message, "I am hopeful that Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, 2021 would not only motivate the winners but will also encourage millions of other young children to dream, aspire and stretch their limits. Let us all do our personal best to take our nation to new zenith of success and prosperity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with the awardees tomorrow through video-conferencing.

The following is the list of awardees:

Art & Culture:

1. Ameya Lagudu (Andhra Pradesh) 2. Vyom Ahuja (Uttar Pradesh), 3. Hrudaya R Krishnan (Kerala) 4. Anurag Ramola (Uttarakhand) 5. Tanuj Samaddar (Assam) 6. Venish Keisham (Manipur) 7. Souhardya De (West Bengal)

Bravery:

8. Jyoti Kumari (Bihar) 9. Kunwar Divyansh Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 10. Kameshwar Jagannath Waghmare (Maharashtra)

Innovation:

11. Rakeshkrishna K (Karnataka) 12. Shreenabh Moujesh Agrawal (Maharashtra) 13. Veer Kashyap (Karnataka) 14. Namya Joshi (Punjab) 15. Archit Rahul Patil (Maharashtra) 16. Ayush Ranjan (Sikkim) 17. Hemesh Chadalavada (Telangana) 18. Chirag Bhansali (Uttar Pradesh) 19. Harmanjot Singh (Jammu and Kashmir)

Scholastics

20. Mohd Shadab (Uttar Pradesh) 21. Anand (Rajasthan) 22. Anvesh Subham Pradhan (Odisha) 23. Anuj Jain (Madhya Pradesh) 24. Sonit Sisolekar (Maharashtra)

Social Service

25. Prasiddhi Singh (Tamil Nadu)

Sports

26. Savita Kumari (Jharkhand) 27. Arshiya Das (Tripura) 28. Palak Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) 29. Mohammad Rafey (Uttar Pradesh) 30. Kaamya Karthikeyan (Maharashtra) 31. Khushi Chirag Patel (Gujarat) and 32. Mantra Jitendra Harkhani (Gujarat).

