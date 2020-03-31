317 Europeans, mostly Germans, evacuated from Goa

Panaji, March 31, 2020

As many as 317 Europeans, mostly Germans, were evacuated from Goa early on Tuesday, the Goa International Airport said.

"One more relief flight this time to Frankfurt consisting German and EU pax 317 in all, departed from Goa International Airport at 5:30 a.m. today. The Team Goa on job at all the times. WE CARE," the airport said on Twitter.

On Monday, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that nearly 1,600 foreigners were stranded in Goa due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. He also said that more special flights were headed for Goa for evacuation of more stranded foreign tourists on April 3 and 4.

The Goa government has set up nine camps across the state where foreigners and migrant workers have been put up and provided food. Several hundred foreigners are also putting up in clusters in beach villages like Arambol, Morjim, etc, as well as in hotels awaiting exit.

The Goa Foreigners Regional Registration Office has also announced safe passage to foreigners stuck in Goa from their place of residence to the airport at their time of exit from the country.

"Goa Police has ensured clear passage to all foreign nationals from hotels to the Dabolim airport. Foreign nationals are advised to contact their embassies and also get themselves adapted to the visa regulations and visa restrictions from time to time," the FRRO said in a statement.

Until now, more than 670 foreigner nationals, mostly from the UK and France, have been evacuated by special flights, ever since India suspended international commercial flights in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency.

IANS