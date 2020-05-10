3,000 CBSE affiliated schools allowed to be evaluation centres for 1.5 crore answer sheets

New Delhi, May 10, 2020

The Home Ministry granted permission on Saturday for reopening of 3,000 CBSE affiliated schools as assessment centres across India to facilitate the evaluation of answer sheets of CBSE Board exams.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said 3,000 CBSE- affiliated schools have been identified as assessment centres across India and special permission will be granted to these schools for the limited purpose of evaluation.

He expressed the hope that the step would help in quick evaluation of the 1.5 crore answer sheets. The results will be declared after the remaining board examinations have been conducted (scheduled between July 1 and 15, 2020).

