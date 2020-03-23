30 States, UTs under lockdown as coronavirus cases rise to 468

New Delhi, March 23, 2020

As many as 30 States and Union Territories in the country have imposed a complete lockdown in their entire areas, covering a total of 548 districts, as part of the nationwide measures being taken to combat the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The move by the States came as the death toll due to coronavirus rose to nine and the number of confirmed cases of infection increased to 468 by this evening.

Official sources said this evening that three States and UTs had imposed a partial lockdown, covering certain areas of their territories, adding up to 58 districts. These states are Uttar Pradesh (16 districts), Madhya Pradesh (37 districts) and Odisha (5 districts and 6 municipal jurisdictions).

Lakhadweep has imposed a partial lockdown in one district, where the movement of ships has been banned and Section 144 of the CrPC has been invoked to gatherings of five or more people.

Two States -- Sikkim (4 districts) and Mizoram (8 districts) -- are yet to issue orders in this regard, the sources said.

