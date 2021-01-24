30 social organisations of Gurugram to join tractor rally on R-Day

Gurugram, January 24, 2021

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday announced that more than 30 social organisations of Gurugram will join farmers' tractor parade on the occasion of Republic Day in the city.

SKM president Chaudhary Santokh Singh said, "It will be a 'historical' Tractor Parade on a historical day. Hundreds of tractors with the national flag will be part of the tractor parade in Gurugram."

The organisations which are likely to be the part of the tractor rally include District Bar Association, Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh, Sir Chhoturam Educational and Cultural Society, Sarva Khap Jharsa which include 360 village panchayats, Sarhaul village, Gurugram Village, Janwadi Mahila Samiti, AITUC, CITU, INTUC, HMS, Ricco Union, Maruti Union, Power Trade Union, Sarva Employees Union Haryana, Munjal Union, Hero Union, Parashuram Sevadal Haryana, Citizen Council Gurugram, Jan Adhikar Manch Gurugram, Rashtriya Votar Morcha Gurugram, Bhim Army, Sarva Employees Union Haryana and others.

Singh said that beating the chilling cold weather, hundreds of workers from several workers' organisations have been sitting on a dharna in support of the demands of the farmers.

He said their support to the farmers will continue till the Centre doesn't repeals the three farm laws.

IANS