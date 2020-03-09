3-year-old tests positive for COVID-19 in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9, 2020

A three-year-old child has tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kerala's Kochi, health officials said here on Monday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to six.

The child had travelled to Italy along with his parents and had returned on March 7.

The family was kept in quarantine in a hospital where the child developed the symptoms.

This is the sixth positive case in the state.

On Sunday, five were confirmed positive by the State Health Minister. Three of them had travelled to Italy and had come in contact with two others in the Pathanamthitta district.

The three had not declared their travel history at the airport.

IANS