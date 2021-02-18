3 UP girls found unconscious in field, 2 dead, one critical

Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), February 18, 2021

Three minor girls were found in an unconscious state in Baburaha village of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night. Two of them were declared brought dead at the district hospital while the third was referred to a private hospital in Kanpur in a critical condition.

According to the police, the three girls, aged 13, 16 and 17, had gone to their fields to cut grass on Wednesday afternoon. When they did not return till late evening, their family members went out to search for them and found them lying unconscious in the field.

The brother of the 16-year-old girl, in his statement to the police, said "I spotted my sister along with my two other cousins with their hands and legs tied with their dupatta."

They were frothing at the mouth, indicating that they might have been given poison, family members said. Their clothes, however, were intact.

Superintendent of Police, Unnao, Anand Kulkarni, told reporters that the three girls are cousins. "A white substance was oozing out of their mouths, and was visible, when the police teams reached there," he said.

The two bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.

Family members have alleged murder. "Why would the girls tie their own hands and feet if they were committing suicide? It is a clear case of murder," said a family member.

IANS