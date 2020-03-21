3 more test positive in TN for COVID-19, total 6

Chennai, March 21, 2020

Three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus infection in Tamil Nadu, taking the total to six, said state Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

According to Vijayabaskar, three coronavirus positive cases -- two Thailand nationals and one from New Zealand -- have tested positive and they are undergoing treatment in isolation.

He said all the six infected cases are imported cases from different regions with travel histories and not community transmitted.

Vijayabaskar said screening of passengers has been intensified at all ports of arrival -- international/domestic terminals in airports, railway stations and inter-state borders.

He said social distancing slows down the spread of virus. It helps to reduce the chances of picking the virus up and spreading it to others.

Vijayabaskar urged people to avoid travels, crowds and maintain two metres of distance from others.

IANS