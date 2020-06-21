3 militants killed in Srinagar, operation continues

Srinagar, June 21, 2020

Three militants, including one involved in the killing of BSF troopers, were killed on Sunday in a gunfight between holed up militants and the security forces here after several attempts to make the them surrender failed.

Police sources said so far three terrorists have been neutralised in the ongoing operation in the Gilli Kadal (Zoonimar) area.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar told reporters that the security forces tried their best to persuade the holed up militants to surrender. "Even their parents were brought in to persuade the holed-up militants to surrender, but they refused," the IGP said.

He added that one of the holed-up militants was involved in the killings of two BSF troopers in Pandach area of Srinagar last month.

Security forces had surrounded the area for a cordon and search operation following information that a group of militants was hiding there.

As the cordon was tightened around their hideout, the terrorists fired triggering an encounter.

Authorities suspended mobile Internet services and imposed restrictions in the city to maintain law and order.

IANS