3 killed on way to Vizag to attend funeral of crane crash victim

Visakhapatnam, August 2, 2020

Tragedy struck a family for the second time in 24 hours when three persons were killed in an accident in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district on Sunday while they were on their way to Visakhapatnam to attend the last rites of a relative who was killed in the crane crash at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) here on Saturday.

The car in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary truck at Kanchili in Srikakulam district.

Nagamani (48), who was coming to Visakhapatnam to see for the last time her son-in-law P. Bhaskar Rao died in the road accident along with her daughter-in-law Lavanya (23) and driver Routu Dwaraka (23).

Police said the accident occurred when the car rammed into the stationary truck from behind.

Nagamani's sons Ishwar Rao and Rajasekhar and another daughter-in-law Pytili were injured and were initially shifted to the government hospital at Sompeta and later to Srikakulam. The condition of Ishwar Rao is stated to be critical.

The family had started from Kharagpur in West Bengal after learning that their son-in-law was killed in the crane crash at HSL.

Eleven people were crushed to death when a giant crane came crashing down at HSL on Saturday. Four regular employees of HSL and seven contract workers were among the deceased.

Bhaskar Rao (35) was working for Lead Engineers, which was one of the two firms hired by Greenfield company, to which HSL had outsourced the crane operations.

Meanwhile, two committees were constituted to probe crane crash. While one committee was set up under the Director of Shipyard, another committee was constituted by the Department of Engineering, Andhra University. They have been asked to submit a detailed report over the crane crash within a week.

