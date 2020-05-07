3 dead, 1000 fall ill after gas leak in Vizag chemical unit

Visakhapatnam, May 7, 2020

At least three persons, including a minor, were reported dead in an alleged gas leak in a chemical unit here, in the early hours of Wednesday. They died while undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

Around 200 persons have been rushed for treatment to various hospitals after complaining of breathing difficulties, and burning sensation in the eyes.

Panic struck in surrounding areas following the suspected gas leak in the chemical factory in the R. R. Venkatapuram village here. People were seen running helter-skelter.

More than 1,000 people in five surrounding villages, in a three km radius, have been reported sick.

Eyewitness said that many people were lying unconscious on the ground.

The incident occurred at a polymers unit located in the vicinity of the Naiduthota area near Gopalapatnam.

Police, ambulances, and fire tenders have been rushed to the area to assist in rescue operations.

Efforts were underway to plug the leak.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam and directed the district officials to take every possible step to save lives and bring the situation under control.

A statement from the CMO office said , "Due to a massive gas leak from LG Polymers plant in Venkatapuram created panic in the wee hours on Thursday, where many fell ill and being treated at King George Hospital."

The Chief Minister will leave for Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag, and visit the hospital where the affected were being treated.

He is closely monitoring the situation and instructed the district machinery to take immediate steps and provide all help, the statement said.

