2nd phase of DDC polling in J&K sees 49% voter turnout

Srinagar, December 1, 2020

State Election Commissioner (SEC) K. K. Sharma, while addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, said that the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir have been conducted successfully with a voter turnout of 48.62 per cent.

The SEC said that a large number of people came out to cast their votes during the second phase of polling. Long queues were seen right from the morning despite severe cold conditions in the Kashmir division and the hilly areas of Jammu division.

Polling was largely peaceful in the 43 constituencies that went to the polls on Tuesday. A total of 377,401 voters, including 201,792 males and 175,609 females, out of 795,118 voters exercised their franchise in their their respective councils, the SEC said. He also informed that polling was held at 2,142 polling stations, including 1,305 in Kashmir division and 837 in Jammu division.

The SEC said that Jammu division recorded an average voter turnout of 65.54 per cent with Poonch district recording the highest percentage of 75.07 per cent, followed by Jammu district at 69.97%. The lowest turnout in Jammu division was in Kathua district which recorded 60.10 per cent polling.

The Kashmir division recorded 33.34 per cent voter turnout. Bandipora district recorded the highest polling at 69.66 per cent, followed by Kupwara district at 58.69 per cent and Ganderbal district at 49.14 per cent.

Giving the district-wise details, the SEC said that in Kashmir division, the polling percentage recorded in Budgam was 43.51 per cent, Srinagar 33.78 per cent, Kulgam 29.90 per cent, Baramulla 28.95 per cent, Shopian 17.28 per cent, Anantnag 16.09 per cent, and Pulwama 8.67 per cent.

Similarly, in Jammu division, the poll percentage of 61.64 per cent was recorded in Kishtwar, 64.80 per cent in Doda, 66.23 per cent in Ramban, 62.51 per cent in Udhampur, 66.38 per cent in Samba, 69.27 per cent in Reasi, and 60.21 per cent in Rajouri.

He further said that counting of votes for sarpanch and panch constituencies, which went to the polls in the second phase, is being conducted immediately after the close of poll and the results shall be declared soon.

IANS