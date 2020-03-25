277 stranded Indians brought back from Iran

New Delhi, March 25, 2020

As many as 277 Indians stranded in Iran were brought back to India by a Mahan Air flight from Tehran this morning.

After preliminary screening conducted at the airport upon their arrival here, all the evacuees were shifted to the Indian Army quarantine facility established at Jodhpur Military Station in Rajasthan.

Last week, the Indian Government had given permission to Iran-based Mahan Air for evacuating Indians stuck in that country due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

As per plans, two ferry flights have been allowed to land in India. These will evacuate around 600 Indians from Iran. The first such flight arrived on Wednesday, while the second flight will be operated on March 28.

Only Mahan Air and Iran Air operate flight services between India and Iran. However, last month, the services of these two airlines to India were discontinued to prevent the spread of the global pandemic.

Earlier, Mahan and Iran Air had evacuated two batches Indians from Iran on March 13 and 15.

"The Army in coordination with the Rajasthan State Medical authorities and Civil Administration, Jodhpur has made adequate medical and administrative arrangements to cater to a comfortable stay and provide prophylactic medical support," an Indian Army official stated.

The facility has a dedicated team of Army doctors, who will be constantly monitoring the health parameters of the evacuees for the duration of their stay.

Indian Defence forces have set up quarantine bases across the country for 5,000 people who are suspected to be affected by coronavirus or are coming from coronavirus-affected countries.

The Indian Army has set up quarantine bases for around 4,000 people and Indian Navy and Indian Air Force set up facilities for 1,000 people.

IANS