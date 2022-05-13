27 killed in massive fire in four-storeyed commercial building in Delhi

New Delhi, May 13, 2022

At least 27 people perished in a massive fire that broke out in a four-storeyed commercial building in the Mundka area of West Delhi on Friday afternoon, official sources said.

As many as 25 fire tenders battled the flames for about seven hours before they were doused late in the night.

Fire tenders continued the cooling operations well past midnight and teams of the fire brigade and others searched through the building, especially the top floor, for survivors and victims.

Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who visited the scene of the tragedy late in the night, told journalists that at least 27 people had died in the blaze.

Earlier, a top official of the Fire Brigade had said that at least 26 bodies had been recovered from the building.

He said some people were still feared trapped on the third floor of the building, and Fire Department personnel were conducting a search for them.

Officials said the number of casualties was likely to go up.

According to varous sources, about a hundred people worked in the building, of whom about 60-70 people had been safely evacuated.

Several people who had suffered injuries had been taken to nearby hospitals.

Anxious relatives of those who worked in the building were waiting outside or at hospitals for some news about their loved ones.