2600 more Shramik Special Trains in next 10 days to benefit 36 lakh stranded migrants

New Delhi, May 23, 2020

Indian Railways propose to run 2,600 more Shramik Special Trains in next 10 days to transport around 36 lakh stranded migrants to their home states.

The Railways started running “Shramik Special” trains from May 1 to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the lockdown.

These special trains are being run from point to point on the request of both the concerned State Governments as per the standard protocols for sending and receiving such stranded persons. The Railways and State Governments have appointed senior officials as Nodal Officers for coordination and smooth operation of these “Shramik Specials”.

Apart from Shramik Special trains, 15 pairs of Special trains have been running from May 12. Another 200 train services will be started from June 1, an official release said.

