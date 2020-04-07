2500 railway coaches converted as isolation wards, 40,000 beds ready for contingency

New Delhi, April 7, 2020

The Indian Railways have converted 2,500 railway coaches to serve as COVID-16 isolation wards, achieving almost half of the target of converting 5000 coaches.

In times of lockdown, when manpower resources are limited and have to be rationalised and rotated, different zones of the Railways have risen to the occasion and 40,000 isolation beds are ready for any contingency, an official press release said.

Once the prototype was approved, conversion action was started quickly by Zonal Railways. On an average, 375 coaches are being converted in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country, it said.

These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories issued. Efforts are being made to ensure the best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms.

These isolation coaches are being prepared only as a contingency and to supplement the efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting the COVID 19, the release added.

NNN