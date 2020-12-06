249 candidates in fray for 4th phase of DDC elections in J&K

Jammu, December 6, 2020

In the fourth phase of the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, 34 constituencies will go to the polls on Monday, including 17 each from the Jammu and the Kashmir divisions.

The bye-elections to 50 vacant Sarpanch seats and 216 vacant Panch seats falling within these DDC constituencies shall also be conducted in this phase, officials said.

In the 4th phase, out of the total of 280 DDC constituencies in the Union Territory (UT), 34 are going to polls.

There are a total of 138 candidates in the fray including 48 women for 17 DDC constituencies of Kashmir division while in Jammu division 111 candidates are in the fray for the 17 DDC constituencies in the 4th phase including 34 women.

A total of 123 Sarpanch vacancies were notified in the 4th phase of which 45 were filled unopposed. Out of the total of 1,207 panch vacancies notified in this phase, 416 were filled unopposed.

In the 4th phase, 7,17,322 electors are eligible to cast their votes including 3,76,797 men and 3,40,525 women. Amongst these 3,50,149 are from Jammu division and 3,67,173 are from Kashmir division.

A total of 1,910 polling stations have been set up across the UT for the 4 th phase out of which 781 are in Jammu division and 1,129 are in Kashmir division. Out of these 1,910 polling stations, there shall be poll for Sarpanch vacancies on 212 polling stations and Panch vacancies on 219 polling stations, along with the DDC polls.

Out of the 1,910 polling stations 1,152 are hyper sensitive, 349 are sensitive and 409 have been categorised as normal.

Polling for this phase shall be conducted on Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure safety of all stake holders including the voters coming to vote at the polling stations.

Special Polling Stations at Women College Gandhinagar, Jammu and Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur have been set up to facilitate physical voting by Kashmiri Migrants.

IANS