24,000 Covid cases in Delhi, city facing oxygen shortage: Kejriwal

New Delhi, April 17, 2021

Stating that the national capital had reported as many as 24,000 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the city hospitals are running out of oxygen stock, beds and the life-saving drug Remdesivir due to the exponential surge in the number of cases of infection in the last one week.

"Delhi is fast running out of beds, oxygen and the life-saving drug Remdesivir as Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours have reached 24,000. The situation is very serious and worrisome. The cases have gone up really fast.

"That is why we are facing shortages even though everything seemed under control until a few days ago. But the speed at which this virus is growing, no one knows what its peak will be," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference on Saturday.

He also asserted that any health infrastructure has its limitations, and so has Delhi.

"The AAP government is trying its best to increase the number of beds. I hope that we will be able to add 6,000 more beds in the next two to four days, and all the new beds will have oxygen sets," Kejriwal said.

He added that any government hospital that denies beds to Covid patients despite having them would face stern action.

"People have complained that they have been denied beds despite the availability of beds in the hospitals. The government will take tough action against such acts. All the district administrations have been directed to keep a close watch on the situation," Kejriwal added.

IANS