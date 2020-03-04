24 more coronavirus cases, including 15 Italians, reported in India

New Delhi, March 4, 2020

At least 24 more cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India as the Central and State Governments stepped up efforts to stem the spread of the outbreak that began in China some weeks ago and has now affected people in more than 60 countries.

A press release from the Ministry of Health said the new cases include the wife of the Italian tourist, who had earlier tested positive for the virus.

Also, as many as 14 other Italian tourists who were part of the group that included the couple and an Indian, who was associated with them, are also "initially confirmed positive for COVID-19", the release said.

Six members of a family in Agra, who are related to a man in Delhi who was earlier this confirmed positive for COVID-19, have also tested positive for the virus. The family had met in Agra some days ago for a get-together. The Delhi man had a travel history from Italy.

In addition, two cases with high viral load have been detected in Telangana, the release said.

The two are in addition to a techie, who had tested positive a few days ago. He had a travel history to Dubai and had spent some time at the company he works for in Bengaluru before travelling by bus to Hyderabad.

Three patients who had tested positive for the virus in late January and early February in Kerala -- all students who had returned home from China -- have since recovered and been discharged from hospital.

The affected Italians are currently quarantined at the ITBP isolation facility at Chhawla here.

