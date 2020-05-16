23 migrants killed, 20 injured in UP mishap

Auraiya, May 16, 2020

In a gruesome incident, 23 migrant workers were killed and 20 seriously injured when a tractor-trolley in which they were travelling rammed into a stationary mini-truck in Auraiya district early this morning.

The accident occurred on the national highway at Mihauli under Kotwali police circle.

The trolley, sources said, was carrying 81 migrant workers who were on their way from Faridabad in Haryana, near Delhi, to Gorakhpur.

Senior officials have reached the spot and the injured have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.

District magistrate Abhisek Singh said that 15 persons who have been critically injured are being shifted to the PGI in Sefai in Etawah.

Rescue operations are continuing at the time of writing this report.

IANS