23 arrested in Goa rave party held amid pandemic

Panaji, August 16, 2020

Amid a sustained spike in COVID-19 cases, the Crime Branch of the Goa Police on Sunday busted a rave party in the beach village of Vagator in North Goa, arresting 23 persons, including three foreign women, for the possession of drugs.

According to Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) Shobhit Saxena, the raid was conducted as part of a police drive to ensure "public health and public safety" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rave party, was a "by-invite only" affair and was held at a posh row village complex called "Firangipani Villas" at Vagator beach village.

"Upon thorough search, narcotics drugs including cocaine, MDMA, ecstasy tablets and charas were detected in sizable quantities and worth over Rs nine lakh. Three foreign women were also found in possession of narcotics," Saxena said.

"FIRs are registered for endangering public safety, violation of lockdown norms and for possession of narcotics drugs. Further investigation is on," Saxena said.

The raid came days after a warning by Goa Director General of Police Mukesh Meena, who had said that he was aware of rave parties taking place in Goa amid the pandemic and had warned of strict action against such events.

IANS