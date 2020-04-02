21 new cases in Andhra, tally rises to 132

Amaravati, April 2, 2020

The number of coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 132 on Thursday as 21 more persons tested positive for the virus, officials said.

According to State Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth, 21 new cases were reported since 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

A majority of them are those who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi last month. The number of positive cases has doubled during the last 24 hours. As many as 67 people had tested positive on Wednesday.

The official said 1,800 samples were tested so far. The results of 493 samples are awaited. Out of 1,800 samples tested, 758 samples were of those who attended Delhi event and 543 of their contacts.

The authorities also screened samples of 226 who returned from abroad and 130 of their contacts. Samples of 143 others were also tested.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday urged all those who travelled to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, their family members and their contacts to come forward for medical tests.

He disclosed that 1,085 people from the state had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event.

IANS