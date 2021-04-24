20 Covid patients die at Delhi hospital due to low oxygen pressure

New Delhi, April 24, 2021

About 20 Covid patients died on Friday night at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to low supply of oxygen. The hospital has appealed to the authorities in the national capital to arrange for oxygen at the earliest.

According to the hospital, "A supply of 3.5 metric tonnes of oxygen was supposed to reach by 5 p.m. yesterday. But it reached around midnight. By then, 20 patients had died."

The hospital's MD, Dr D K Baluja, said on Twitter on Saturday morning: "Jaipur Golden Hospital still waiting for oxygen. As many as 215 Covid patients are dependent on the hospital. Get supply ASAP. Please help, we are desperate."

Earlier, around 25 Covid-19 patients had died in a period of 24 hours in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH). It had raised an alarm for immediate need of oxygen supply on Thursday evening as over 140 critical patients admitted in the hospitals were on ventilators and on oxygen support.

Along with Jaipur Golden Hospital, Moolchand Hospital, SGRH, Batra Hospital, on Saturday, sent SOS messages reporting shortage of oxygen and appealed to authority to arrange it at the earliest.

In the morning, Batra Hospital's Medical Director Dr SCL Gupta said that the hospital is left with oxygen for one hour for 350 patients. Later, 500 litre of oxygen was supplied to the hospital.

"We have received only 500 litre of oxygen after pleading for nearly 12 hours, which is also less than our daily requirement of 8,000 litres. We have 350 patients and it will get difficult treating them in absence of inadequate supply," Gupta told IANS.

More hospitals in the national capital continued to send out SOS calls throughout the day, reporting shortage of oxygen and seeking help from authorities to ensure supply.

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH), Batra Hospital, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Fortis Shalimar Bagh, Mata Chanan Devi, Metro Hospital Preet Vihar and Saroj Hospital made SOS calls about shortage of oxygen.

Around 12.30 p.m., Fortis Healthcare tweeted: "Fortis Shalimar Bagh is running out of oxygen. Patients' lives are at risk. We have been running on backup, waiting for supplies since morning. We are currently suspending admissions. Request immediate assistance."

In another tweet, Fortis Healthcare said, "We are keeping patients and attendants informed of the critical situation and trying to manage admitted patients to the best of our abilities."

Mata Chanan Devi hospital with over 200 Covid patients is left with 1.5 hours of #oxygen supply. The hospital said that Inox has refused to provide them with the supply and more than three-fourths of these patients need oxygen.

Metro Hospital in Preet Vihar and Saroj Hospital in Rohini also reported shortage of oxygen.

Batra, SGRH, Jaipur Golden has received some supply of oxygen. SGRH received 1.5 tonnes and Batra hospital received 500 litres of oxygen as immediate relief. Now both the hospitals once again face shortage.

IANS