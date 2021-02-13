1st phase of Budget Session ends, LS adjourned till March 8

New Delhi, February 13, 2021

The first phase of Budget Session of Parliament concluded with the Lok Sabha announcing adjournment of the House till March 8 after the day-long proceedings today.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 4 p.m. on March 8 after the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlining the steps taken by the Centre for the development of J&K since the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

The House also witmessed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "Hum do, Hamare do" jibe during her reply on the discussion on Union Budget 2021-2022 before the end of the first phase of Budget Session that began on January 29.

After a recess till March 7, the second phase of the Budget Session will start from March 8 and will conclude on April 8. A total of 33 sittings have been slated for the next phase. The Rajya Sabha had finished its first phase proceedings on Friday.

Earlier this month, the first phase of the Budget Session was shortened by two days. The sittings of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were reduced till February 13 (Saturday) in lieu of February 15, the earlier slated time.

The Budget Session is being held in two parts this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the initial schedule, the Rajya Sabha sitting was arranged from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the Lok Sabha's proceedings were scheduled from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

IANS