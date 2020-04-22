19 new Covid-19 cases in Kerala, 117 under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, April 22, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday that there were 19 new coronavirus positive cases in the state, taking the total number presently under treatment to 117.

The state's cumulative total, including those cured, stands at 426.

"It is after a long while we have had these many new cases. Today there are 36,335 people under observation at homes and 332 at various hospitals in the state," said Vijayan.

Vijayan said a feature today has been is that a good number of cases have come from Tamil Nadu and hence, the borders will have to be manned strictly.

"Kannur today registered 10 new cases taking the total positive cases to 53. In all, 104 of them had turned positive in this district, which is the highest among all 14 districts. So, the lockdown measures will be further strengthened and very strict enforcements will be in place. All people in Kannur have to be very careful and cautious," he said.

"We have another case where a 63-year-old woman in Pathanamthitta where she turned positive on March 13, and while 21 samples have been tested since then, the only negative sample of hers came on April 2. Even now, she continues to be in isolation at the hospital. So these are the patterns and hence we have to be very careful and alert and none should take relaxation as some sort of freedom," said Vijayan.

He pointed out the homeopathy system of medicine has also been asked to join the fight in Covid-19 and their medicines also can be used.

IANS