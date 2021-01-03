19 dead, 20 injured as roof of newly-built structure at cemetery collapses in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, January 3, 2021

The roof of a recently-built structure at a cemetery collapsed on Sunday in Muradnagar area here after heavy rains, leaving 19 dead and 20 injured, officials said.

The incident occurred in the morning when around 50 people, who came for the last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter under the structure to avoid getting drenched in the rains.

However, minutes later, the roof of the structure collapsed.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) retrieved three bodies while the remaining were recovered by police and district administration during the rescue operation, officials told IANS.

After the NDRF teams called off the rescue operation, NDRF Deputy Commandant Rajkamal Malik said, "Two teams of 45 men each searched the whole site and now no one else is feared to be trapped inside."

SHO Muradnagar Inspector Amit Kumar said that 19 people had lost their lives and 20 others suffered serious injuries.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals including district hospital of Ghaziabad for treatment, Kumar added.

The incident was reported in the morning when around 50 people, who came for the last rites of a fruit-seller, took shelter under a recently built structure of the cemetery to save themselves from getting drenched.

However, minutes later, the roof of the structure collapsed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adtiyanath took cognizance of the incident and ordered the District Magistrate (DM) and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the district to ensure the effective rescue of the victims.

IANS