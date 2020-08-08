18 dead, more than 140 injured as Air India Express flight from Dubai skids off runway at Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram, August 8, 2020

At least 18 persons died and more than 140 others suffered injuries when an Air India Express aircraft on a flight from Dubai, with 190 people on board, skidded off the table-top runway while landing at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala and split into two after plunging some 35 feet down the hillside on Friday evening, official sources said.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told television channels in Delhi that 18 persons had died, including the pilot D V Sathe and the co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar.

While confirming that the two pilots were among those killed in the mishap, Air India Express, a subsidiary of national carrier Air India, said the four cabin crew members are confirmed safe.

Puri said 127 of the injured passengers were still under treatment in hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappurm districts. Several of the injured persons were said to be in a serious condition, other sources said.

Local people, airport officials and fire service personnel were among the first to reach the scene of the crash and begin the rescue efforts.

The injured passengers were first taken to the airport arrival lounge and then rushed to hospitals. More than 25 ambulances were pressed into service.

There were 184 passengers on board, including ten infants, and six members of crew, sources said.

Puri said the flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission launched by the Government to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. Regular international commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 when the Government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The mishap occurred at around 7.41 pm when the Boeing 737 aircraft, with call sign VT GHK and operating flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode, came in to land at the Kozhikode airport, or Karipur airport as it is known locally, which is a "table-top" airport, on the top of a hill. There were rains at that time and visibility was said to be poor.

From various accounts, it appeared that the pilot could not bring the aircraft to a halt in time and it rolled some 35 feet down the side of the hill, causing the fuselage to split. However, there was no fire. The front portion of the aircraft was completely damaged.