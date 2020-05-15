16 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala, 80 under treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15, 2020

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said that the state had recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of positive cases to 80.

"Of these, seven came from abroad, six from within the country," he told media here.

This has taken the state's tally to 576. Out of these, 311 came from abroad, 8 are foreign nationals, and 70 came from elsewhere within the country.

"Cases are going up now and this is a cause of concern. So we have to be more alert and cautious. Those in quarantine should not step out of their homes and to ensure that they don't do, a special motorcycle police brigade will be formed and will be on high alert to keep track of those in quarantine," Vijayan said.

There are 48,287 people under observation at home while 538 are in various hospitals.

There are 16 hotspot areas in the state.

IANS