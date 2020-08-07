16 dead, more than 140 injured as Air India Express flight from Dubai overshoots runway at Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram, August 7, 2020

At least 16 persons died and more than 140 others suffered injuries when an Air India Express aircraft on a flight from Dubai, with 190 people on board, skidded off the runway and split into two while landing at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala this evening, official sources said.

The sources said the pilot of the aircraft was among those killed in the crash.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on micro-blogging site Twitter that 16 people had died in the crash.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Several of the injured persons were said to be in a serious condition, other sources said.

Local people, airport officials and fire service personnel were among the first to reach the scene of the crash and begin the rescue efforts.

The injured passengers were first taken to the airport arrival lounge and then rushed to hospitals. More than 25 ambulances were pressed into service.

There were 184 passengers on board, including ten infants, and six members of crew, sources said.