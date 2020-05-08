15 migrant workers run over by goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 8, 2020

As many as 15 migrant workers who were walking to their home in Chhattisgarh were crushed to death by a goods train near Aurangabad in Maharashtra early this morning, official sources said.

One of the workers suffered serious injuries in the gruesome incident and has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Aurangabad Rural Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil, who was at the scene, told television news channels that 15 persons had died in the horrific incident and one had suffered serious injuries.

The workers were walking to their native places in Chhattisgarh because, like thousands of others across the country, they were left without any jobs or money by the nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25 to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Many such workers and their families chose to walk the hundreds of kilometres to their homes in the absence of any other option.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am today when the workers, weary from long hours of walking, decided to rest for some time on the railway tracks, Aurangabad Rural Police told NetIndian over the telephone. It was not immediately clear from where the workers had started their journey on foot and how long they had been walking.

Some of the workers, who were sitting at a little distance away from the tracks, tried to alert those sleeping on the tracks but, before they could be woken up, the speeding train on the Aurangabad-Jalna line in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway had crushed them, the sources said.

Senior district and police officials have reached the scene and are overseeing arrangements to transport the bodies of the victims to hospital for post-mortem examination before they are handed over to their relatives. They are also trying to establish the exact sequence of events that led to the tragedy, the sources added.

NNN