15 dead, more than 140 injured as Air India Express flight from Dubai overshoots runway at Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram, August 7, 2020

At least 15 persons died and more than 140 others suffered injuries when an Air India Express aircraft on a flight from Dubai, with 190 people on board, skidded off the runway and split into two while landing at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala this evening, official sources said.

Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera told a television channel that 15 people had died in the crash, including the pilot.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a television channel that at least 11 people had died in the crash and that more than 140 others had been taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Several of the injured persons were said to be in a serious condition, other sources said.

Local people, airport officials and fire service personnel were among the first to reach the scene of the crash and begin the rescue efforts.

The injured passengers were first taken to the airport arrival lounge and then rushed to hospitals. More than 25 ambulances were pressed into service.

There were 184 passengers on board, including ten infants, and six members of crew, sources said.

Puri said the flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission launched by the Government to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. Regular international commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 when the Government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The mishap occurred at around 7.41 pm when the Boeing 737 aircraft, with call sign VT GHK and operating flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode, came in to land at the Kozhikode airport, or Karipur airport as it is known locally, which is a "table-top" airport, on top of a hill. There were rains at that time and visibility was said to be poor.

From various accounts, it appeared that the pilot could not bring the aircraft to a halt in time and it rolled some 35 feet down the side of the hill, causing the fuselage to split. However, there was no fire. The front portion of the aircraft was completely damaged.