15 dead, more than 140 injured as Air India Express flight from Dubai overshoots runway at Kozhikode

Thiruvananthapuram, August 7, 2020
At least 15 persons died and more than 140 others suffered injuries when an Air India Express aircraft on a flight from Dubai, with 190 people on board, skidded off the runway and split into two while landing at the Kozhikode International Airport in Kerala this evening, official sources said.
Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behera told a television channel that 15 people had died in the crash, including the pilot.
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told a television channel that at least 11 people had died in the crash and that more than 140 others had been taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.
The injured have been admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Several of the injured persons were said to be in a serious condition, other sources said.
Local people, airport officials and fire service personnel were among the first to reach the scene of the crash and begin the rescue efforts.
The injured passengers were first taken to the airport arrival lounge and then rushed to hospitals. More than 25 ambulances were pressed into service.
There were 184 passengers on board, including ten infants, and six members of crew, sources said.
Puri said the flight was part of the Vande Bharat Mission launched by the Government to bring back stranded Indians from abroad. Regular international commercial flights have been suspended since March 25 when the Government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The mishap occurred at around 7.41 pm when the Boeing 737 aircraft, with call sign VT GHK and operating flight IX 1344 from Dubai to Kozhikode, came in to land at the Kozhikode airport, or Karipur airport as it is known locally, which is a "table-top" airport, on top of a hill. There were rains at that time and visibility was said to be poor.
From various accounts, it appeared that the pilot could not bring the aircraft to a halt in time and it rolled some 35 feet down the side of the hill, causing the fuselage to split. However, there was no fire. The front portion of the aircraft was completely damaged.
The incident was reminiscent of the crash of an Air India Express aircraft at Mangalore airport about a decade ago.
The incident happened on a day when Kerala is reeling under heavy rains and floods in many parts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the accident and that his thoughts were with those who had lost their loved ones. He also prayed that the injured recover at the earliest.
Modi also spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the situation and added that authorities were at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.
Vijayan expressed shock over the mishap and asked all government agencies to join the rescue operations using all available facilities.
Vijayan deputed A C Moideen, Minister for Local Bodies, to coordinate the rescue operations. The Minister has already left for Karipur from Thrissur.
The Chief Minister has also deputed an Inspector-General of Police to oversee the rescue operations. Fire and Rescue teams from Kozhikode and Malappuram districts have been pressed into service.
Health authorities have been instructed to provide all possible medical aid to save lives of victims.
The Ministry of External Affairs has set up the following helplines: 1800 118 797, +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 Fax: +91 11 23018158 and Email: covid19@mea.gov.in
Air India Express has also established helpline number in Sharjah at 00971 6 5970303.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai has set up the following helplines: 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575
On May 22, 2010, in a very similar accident, an Air India Express flight from Dubai overshot the runway and crashed near the Mangalore airport, killing 158 of the 166 people on board while the remaining 8 miraculously survived.
The flight IX 812, operated with a Boeing 737-800, had overshot the table-top runway while landing at Mangalore, located on a hill. It veered off the hilltop and crashed into the valley below.
