14-month-old boy among two new deaths due to coronavirus in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, April 8, 2020

Four more coronavirus positive cases were detected in Gujarat on Wednesday morning, taking the total positive cases to 179 in the state. With two more deaths, the total death toll has risen to 16 in the state, health officials said.

A 14-month-old boy, who was admitted in the GG hospital in Jamnagar, succumbed to the dreaded virus. A 65-year-old man in Surat also died of coronavirus on Tuesday evening. The patient was comorbid with hypertension.

Jayanti Ravi, the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat, said, "The health authorities tried their best to save the infant, but there were multiple failures of organs in the baby and finally he succumbed to the virus attack. Till Wednesday morning, four more positive cases have been found. Two Bhavnagar males (38) and (43) were admitted in Sir T hospital. Another positive case is registered in Surat, a female (70) admitted in Metas hospital. A 22-year-old male from Vadodara has been admitted in the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society Hospital in Gotri. All the four admitted are locally infected."

"In the last 24 hours, we have taken 932 samples for testing, where 14 have been found positive, 687 negative and 231 are pending. By Wednesday evening a majority of those results are expected," added Ravi.

The maximum samples were collected in Bhavnagar (45), Ahmedabad (40), Surat (27), Rajkot and Gandhinagar (24 each).

With Wednesday's addition, Gujarat now has a total of 179 positive cases including 16 deaths. The maximum number of positive cases is in Ahmedabad with 83, followed by Surat (23), Bhavnagar (16), Gandhinagar and Vadodara (13 each), Rajkot (11), Patan (5), Porbandar (3), Kutch Mehsana and Gir-Somnath with two each and Panchmahal, Chhota Udepur, Jamnagar, Morbi, Anand and Sabarkatha 1 each.

"Out of the total positive cases, the condition of 136 patients is said to be stable, 25 have been discharged and the condition of two is critical and they are on ventilators," added Ravi.

"Out of the total positive cases, 33 of them have an international travel history, 32 inter-state travel and 114 are locally infected. We have carried out a total of 3,972 tests till now, where 3,562 were found negative, 179 positive and results of 231 are pending," added Ravi.

IANS