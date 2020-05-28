14-day quarantine must for travellers from abroad in Haryana

Chandigarh, May 27, 2020

The Haryana government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to ensure that international travellers arriving in the state remain in institutional quarantine for the first seven days and then in home quarantine for the next seven days.

Giving details, an official spokesperson said if there is no adequate home quarantine facility, the Deputy Commissioner concerned, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer, may retain that passenger for seven days more at the institutional quarantine facility.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines, all travellers would give an undertaking that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days -- seven days paid institutional quarantine and seven days of isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years, as assessed by receiving states, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, he added.

IANS