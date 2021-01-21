13 Bengal migrants injured in Hyderabad fire after LPG leak

Hyderabad, January 21, 2021

Thirteen migrant workers hailing from West Bengal were injured, one of them seriously, in a fire that broke out after an LPG leak at a house in Hyderabad in the wee hours of Thursday.

Police said two fire engines were rushed to Chowk Maidan area under Mirchowk police station limits in the old city to douse the fire.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the cooking gas cylinder had leaked during cooking in the three-room house.

The injured work in jewellery shops in the old city. Three others escaped unhurt.

Senior police officials visited the spot. Mirchowk police has registered a case.

IANS